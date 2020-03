The Wisconsin Elections Commission is reporting at least two cases of voter fraud. Commissioners Wednesday sent the cases to prosecutors in Vilas and Oneida counties.

In the Vilas county case, the Commission says someone voted twice on Election Day in 2016. The Oneida County case accuses a voter of intentionally registering to vote in the wrong community, then voting in 2017. The Commission also flagged 43 cases where it looks like people voted in Wisconsin and another state.