Fees waived at Wisconsin State Parks

Managers of Wisconsin’s state parks are suggesting that people get their social distancing groove on in the great outdoors. The Department of Natural Resources is dropping all fees at any state park that’s still open.

☀️ Entrance fees at all Wisconsin State Parks and Trails are WAIVED.

☀️ Restrooms on state properties will remain open given there are enough resources, cleaning supplies and access to personal protective equipment for staff to maintain them. pic.twitter.com/t9CvEvzfqQ — Wisconsin DNR (@WDNR) March 24, 2020

Most parks, lakes, and hiking trails are still open under Governor Evers’ “Safer at Home” order. Park offices and campgrounds, however, are closed.