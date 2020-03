Governor Evers is officially putting a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures, for now

The order, signed on Friday, will prohibit banks and landlords from going through evictions or foreclosures due to non-payment against their tenants and homeowners for the next 60 days. This is not a rent forgiveness order, and people still owe that money.

Evers says people who are able to continue to meet their financial obligations are urged to do so.