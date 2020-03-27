Lambeau Field will remain closed

The Green Bay Packers announced Thursday that Lambeau Field and the team-run operations at Titletown District will remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic until at least April 24.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers earlier this week issued a “Safer at Home” order directing people to stay at home as much as possible until April 24.

Operations that are closed include the Packers Hall of Fame museum, the Packers Hall of Fame and 1919 Kitchen & Tap, as well as all team-run public activities in Titletown.

Teams are allowed to conduct normal business operations, which includes signing players and evaluating players for the upcoming NFL Draft.

But the look of the NFL Draft is expected to look different. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell reiterated that the draft dates of April 23-25 will not be moved. But Goodell informed teams they “should be doing the necessary planning to conduct Draft operations in a location outside of your facility, with a limited number of people present, and with sufficient technology resources to…communicate with other clubs and Draft headquarters.”