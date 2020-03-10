Wisconsin Radio Network

Marquette women fall to DePaul in Big East Championship game

Selena Lott scored 26 points and Lauren Van Kleunen added 22, but the Marquette Golden Eagles fell 88-74 to No. 15 DePaul in the Big East Conference championship game on Monday night in Chicago.

The Golden Eagles (24-8) shot 58% from the field (29-of-50) but had 27 turnovers to derail their effort.

DePaul (28-5) had three players in double figures, led by Lexi Held who scored 31 points.  The Blue Demons shot 42% from the field overall, but hit 58.3% from three-point range (14-of-24).

Marquette will learn its NCAA tournament fate on Monday at 6 p.m. on ESPN.