Marquette women fall to DePaul in Big East Championship game

Selena Lott scored 26 points and Lauren Van Kleunen added 22, but the Marquette Golden Eagles fell 88-74 to No. 15 DePaul in the Big East Conference championship game on Monday night in Chicago.

The Golden Eagles (24-8) shot 58% from the field (29-of-50) but had 27 turnovers to derail their effort.

DePaul (28-5) had three players in double figures, led by Lexi Held who scored 31 points. The Blue Demons shot 42% from the field overall, but hit 58.3% from three-point range (14-of-24).

Marquette will learn its NCAA tournament fate on Monday at 6 p.m. on ESPN.