Marquette women playing for Big East title tonight

The Marquette University women’s basketball team (24-7) has advanced to the Big East Conference title game on Monday night against the DePaul Blue Demons. The Golden Eagles beat St. John’s 78-55 Sunday night to advance to the conference title game for a fourth straight year.

The second-seeded Golden Eagles split the season series with the top-seeded Blue Demons (27-5) and will tip off at 7 p.m. tonight at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. The two teams are squaring off in the Big East Conference championship game for the fourth straight year, the first time in Big East history that the same two teams will meet in the final game in four consecutive seasons.

Marquette shot 56.1% from the field in the win over St. John’s and won the rebound advantage 41-25. The Golden Eagles have held the rebound advantage in 29 of their 31 games this season.