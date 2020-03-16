Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / Business / Watch out for coronavirus scams

Watch out for coronavirus scams

By

With the coronavirus comes coronavirus scams. The Wisconsin Division of Consumer Protection says it’s getting calls from people who’ve gotten e-mails from scam artists trying to take advantage.

The most common scam tries to steal your personal information. Consumer Protection also says there are phony websites that purport to have a cure for the virus, and a number of phony charities have popped-up as well. Consumer Protection officials say if you get an unsolicited e-mail about the coronavirus, just delete it.