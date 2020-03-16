Watch out for coronavirus scams

With the coronavirus comes coronavirus scams. The Wisconsin Division of Consumer Protection says it’s getting calls from people who’ve gotten e-mails from scam artists trying to take advantage.

The most common scam tries to steal your personal information. Consumer Protection also says there are phony websites that purport to have a cure for the virus, and a number of phony charities have popped-up as well. Consumer Protection officials say if you get an unsolicited e-mail about the coronavirus, just delete it.