Wisconsin coronavirus cases exceed 1100 on Sunday

The number of cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin grew by more than 100 on Sunday. Confirmed cases reached 1,153, 112 cases more than Saturday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Milwaukee County reported 606 cases and DHS reported 547 in other counties. The number of cases is three times more than a week ago. More than 16,500 people tested negative for the virus, according to DHS.

Milwaukee County reported a new death on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths due to coronavirus in the state of Wisconsin to 18. as of 7:45 pm Sunday.