Wisconsin National Guard will transport 37 state residents on board cruise ship

The Wisconsin National Guard has been mobilized to transport 37 state residents who are on board a cruise ship currently docked in Oakland.

Brigadier General Joane Mathews said at a news conference Thursday the National Guard received the request to mobilize from the Department of Health Services Wednesday. Up to 30 soldiers and airmen will serve as drivers to transport the 37 citizens back to their homes for self-isolation.

The flight carrying those 37 Wisconsinites from the Grand Princess will land at a location still to be determined, Mathews said. At that point they will be greeted by DHS personnel and National Guard drivers, who will transport them back home.

“This is not a security mission, and our soldiers and airmen will not be armed,” Mathews said. “They are merely providing the manpower and drivers necessary to assist DHS in getting these citizens home safely and efficiently.”