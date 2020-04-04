Feds grant Wisconsin Major Disaster Declaration for COVID-19

The state of Wisconsin has been granted a Major Disaster Declaration from the federal government.

The disaster declaration, announced Saturday by Governor Tony Evers, allows lets all 72 counties and 11 federally recognized tribes access to Public Assistance programs from the federal government. The declaration comes from FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, who will reimburse the state for emergency protective measures.

It also authorizes direct Federal Assistance, so when the State and local governments cannot perform or to contract for eligible emergency work, the State may request that the work be accomplished by a federal agency.

The major disaster declaration covers assistance to public entities and will cover eligible projects submitted by counties, cities, townships, tribes, and certain private, not-for-profit organizations. Local governments in the declared counties are now eligible for federal assistance and should contact county emergency management directors for further information.

Under the program, FEMA provides 75 percent of eligible costs, while the remaining 25 percent is the responsibility of state and local agencies.