State Assembly to meet virtually on Tuesday to pass coronavirus relief package

The State Assembly is poised to meet virtually on a Coronavirus relief package.

A number of state representatives will be digitally taking part in Tuesday’s session, while some members will be making the trip out to the Capitol to take part in person.

The basic part of the bill would supplement a sweeping federal aid package that’s set to come to Wisconsin. It will eliminate the one week waiting period to apply for unemployment, delay late fees on tax payments, and modify how many hours students have to be in school to graduate.

Republicans had tried to add language to the bill that would give the Joint Finance Committee unfettered access to cutting the state budget, but that language has apparently been removed from the bill after Governor Tony Evers threatened to veto the package.