Suspect named in central Wisconsin stabbing double homicide case

A 22-year-old Marathon County man accused of stabbing two brothers may have planned the attack.

Court documents show Brandon Noll told investigators he had been planning to kill William and Michael Stone since early April, adding he had a life-long desire to kill and that Tuesday just felt like the day “he would do it.”

Noll is accused of stabbing both William and Michael in the home he shared with them along with his father and the Stone’s mother, then leading police on a chase that ended in Marshfield after he crashed one vehicle then stole another.

Noll is being held in the Marathon County jail on five million dollars bond for probable cause of first degree intentional homicide, formal charges against him are pending, and no further court action has been scheduled.

WSAU