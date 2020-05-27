Be courteous and careful while visiting state parks this summer, says DNR

It’s going to be a great few weeks to get out and enjoy the state parks, but the DNR is asking that you do so safely.

DNR Section Chief Missy Vanlanduit says there may be closures or restrictions in place to help keep people socially distanced.

“And you can go on to our web page and type in park capacities and you’ll be able to see in real-time if there are any closures at any of our properties related to high attendance.”

Campgrounds will remain closed for at least a few weeks, and wardens will examine how safe it is to reopen those at that point. Vanlanduit says they’re striving to keep people safe and are asking visitors to do their part as well.

“We’re just encouraging people to travel within their household to maintain that 6-foot distancing between other visitors and to travel within their own communities as well.”

Vanlanduit reminds people to bring their own cleaning supplies like hand sanitizer, and to be ready to pack in and pack out themselves.