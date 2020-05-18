Darner leaving Green Bay men’s basketball (update)

University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Chancellor Michael Alexander confirmed today (Monday) that the University and men’s basketball coach Linc Darner have decided to part ways.

In a statement issued to the media this morning, no reason was given for Darner’s dismissal and the school is offering no further comment at this time.

Green Bay Athletics Director Charles Guthrie said a national search for a new head coach will begin immediately.

Darner was initially hired by former Athletic Director Mary Ellen Gillespie. Gillespie put language in Darner’s contract which allowed for very sustainable extensions to be reached. Darner could get a year added to his contract for finishing fourth or better in the Horizon League standings. He also had built in protections that allowed for potential extensions in the event of changes in upper level leadership at the University.

Darner leaves with six-years left on his current deal that pays him a base salary of $230,000 a year. Provided Darner didn’t break any NCAA rules, the University would owe him more than a million dollars in compensation.

Darner coached eight players who garnered Horizon All-League honors (Carrington Love and Jordan Fouse in 2016; Charles Cooper and Kenneth Lowe in 2017; Khalil Small in 2018; Sandy Cohen III in 2019 and JayQuan McCloud and Amari Davis in 2020, with Davis becoming the first freshman in program history to be named Horizon League Freshman of the Year.) Four of those players earned First Team All-League honors.