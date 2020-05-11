DNR cautions of continued high wildfire conditions

Despite scattered rain showers this weekend, elevated fire conditions continue today through Wednesday. That’s especially true in northern Wisconsin, where the fire danger is high to very high due to low relative humidity and slower progression of green-up. Fires under these circumstances can start easily and spread quickly.

High winds, low humidity, and little-to-no precipitation mean that we’re looking at critical fire weather conditions through the weekend. This is expected to be the case through 5/12. With the high winds and low humidity, just one spark can start a large, dangerous fire. pic.twitter.com/LLW2A6YsJk — Wisconsin DNR (@WDNR) May 8, 2020

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources responded to 16 wildfires over the weekend and now anticipate a slightly longer than average fire season.