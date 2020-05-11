Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / Fires/Accidents/Disasters / DNR cautions of continued high wildfire conditions

DNR cautions of continued high wildfire conditions

By

Despite scattered rain showers this weekend, elevated fire conditions continue today through Wednesday. That’s especially true in northern Wisconsin, where the fire danger is high to very high due to low relative humidity and slower progression of green-up. Fires under these circumstances can start easily and spread quickly.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources responded to 16 wildfires over the weekend and now anticipate a slightly longer than average fire season.