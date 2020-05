Denny Hamlin is taking home the win at Wednesday night’s Toyota 500 at Darlington Raceway. Weather caused delays, but it didn’t slow down Hamlin, who held off Kyle Busch in NASCAR’s second race back amid he ongoing coronavirus.

Wisconsin’s Matt Kenseth had tire issues and went a couple of laps down, finishing a disappointing 30th.

Up next is the Coca-Cola 600 this Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.