Packers will know their 2020 schedule on Thursday night

The NFL isn’t sure if the season will start on time, or if there will be fans in the stands when it does begin. But the league will unveil the 2020 regular season schedule on Thursday night.

The complete regular season slate will be unveiled on a three-hour television special Thursday night at 7 p.m. CT on the NFL Network.

Opponents were previously announced in December, but now the where and when will be added to the mix.

The NFL says teams won’t be leaving the country for any of their games this season. The league canceled its International Series and will return next year. That means four games planned for London and another in Mexico City will be played in the U.S.

Besides home and away games in the NFC North against the Bears, Vikings and Lions, the Green Bay Packers remaining opponents are as follows: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles.

The Packers will face additional road games against the New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and a rematch against the San Francisco 49ers.