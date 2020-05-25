Sunday’s COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin

State health officials reported another 400 positive tests for COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 15.277.

The number of positive tests represents around 5.5% of the number of tests reported on Sunday with over 7,000 samples returned.

Three additional deaths were reported on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 510.

The number of cases considered recovered has now climbed to nearly 60% at just under 9,000.

The state currently has 54 labs processing tests with plans to add another 33 in the near future. Governor Tony Evers has made increasing the state’s testing capacity a priority.

WSAU