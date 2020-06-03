Attorney says Steven Avery has contracted coronavirus

Convicted killer Steven Avery has reportedly contracted COVID-19. Avery’s former attorney Jerome Buting tweeted that Avery caught coronavirus while in prison for the murder of Teresa Halbach.

Steven Avery has tested positive for COVID-19, and is confined to his cell. But @SandyGreenman reports he only had short-lived symptoms & is in good spirits. 🙏🏼 for speedy recovery and quick justice. #FreeStevenAvery — Jerome Buting (@JButing) June 3, 2020

He is reportedly doing well, and has been confined to his cell in quarantine. Avery has long maintained his innocence, but has repeatedly been denied new trials, including just last week.