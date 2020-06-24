Baseball’s long break finally set to end

After months of negotiating that looked as if no good results would come, Major League Baseball’s players and owners have agreed to get the game going again. Players will report for resumption of spring training July 1 with a 60-game schedule set to begin July 24.

The players union had informed MLB that it would not accept the latest offer from management, forcing commissioner Rob Manfred to implement a season. From that point, the players agreed on the COVID-19 protocols put forth by the league.

The shortened season will include the Designated Hitter in both leagues.

Schedules are expected to feature regional play. The Milwaukee Brewers would continue to play teams in the NL Central, as well as contests against teams from the American League Central.

The postseason will consist of 10 teams, instead of 16 which was being discussed. Without an agreement on a negotiated season, additional playoff teams went by the wayside.

The deal means no regular season games will be played into September as baseball is concerned about a second wave of COVID-19 in the fall.