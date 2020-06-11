Evers appoints Representative Taylor as Dane County Judge

An outgoing state legislator has her next job lined up. Governor Tony Evers on Thursday appointed State Representative Chris Taylor to be a Dane County judge.

Taylor is a Democrat who’s represented Madison’s east side in the legislature for five terms. Before that, she worked for Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin.

Oh Jim, you’re just going to miss me! https://t.co/KEsOkmxF8E — Chris Taylor (@ChrisTaylorWI) June 11, 2020

She announced in March she would not seek re-election. Taylor will fill Jill Karofsky’s seat. Karofsky was elected to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.