Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / News / Evers appoints Representative Taylor as Dane County Judge

Evers appoints Representative Taylor as Dane County Judge

By

An outgoing state legislator has her next job lined up. Governor Tony Evers on Thursday appointed State Representative Chris Taylor to be a Dane County judge.

Taylor is a Democrat who’s represented Madison’s east side in the legislature for five terms. Before that, she worked for Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin.

She announced in March she would not seek re-election. Taylor will fill Jill Karofsky’s seat. Karofsky was elected to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.