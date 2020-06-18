Evers distributes $80 million in CARES Act education relief

Governor Tony Evers will distribute more than $80 million, to help K-12 schools and higher education institutions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The emergency funding comes from more than three billion in federal dollars the state received under the CARES Act. Evers has discretion to assign $2 billion as he sees fit.

Just over $46.5 million will go to K-12 schools. Thirty-seven million dollars will go to colleges and universities. The UW System will receive $20 million, coming just as UW-Madison and UW-Milwaukee announced plans to reopen for the fall.