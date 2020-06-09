More charges filed in massive embezzlement case in Portage County

Portage County prosecutors keep uncovering more and more victims in an embezzlement case against a Plover construction company.

Charges filed on Tuesday claim that 47 year old Jeffery Feist has stolen nearly 700-thousand dollars. The Point/Plover Metrowire reports that Plover Police started investigating last October after getting reports that Feist had not been paying his subcontractors and instead was allegedly forging documents to get payments from a title company.

Feist currently faces over 140 charges in the case and more could be filed as investigators untangle his business reports.

Feist is currently being held on a 10-thousand dollar cash bond.