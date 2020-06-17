Republican Senators want firing or resignation of DWD division head

There are still more than 150,000 pending state unemployment claims in Wisconsin. Republican state Senator Steve Nass referenced those claims Tuesday, in calling for the resignation or firing of DWD unemployment Insurance division administrator Mark Reilhl.

“For weeks, it has been evident that the poor leadership provided by Mark Reihl in his duty to manage the unemployment insurance program has greatly harmed many citizens of this state in receiving vital benefits in a timely manner. His disastrous management continues today impacting more than 151,000 claimants that still have not received benefits or an explanation for denial,” Nass said.

Nass wrote that there’s a “lack of urgency” by the Department of Workforce Development to either get people their benefits or deny them so they can commence the appeals process, if applicable. Nass was later joined by state Senator Van Wanggaard.

The Department of Workforce Development reported Monday it has received nearly 3.2 million weekly claims since March 15 and has paid more than 2.3 million, as the state has dealt with the global COVID-19 pandemic.