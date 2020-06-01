State Supreme Court will take up voter rolls lawsuit

Six months after deadlocking on it, the state Supreme Court will try to resolve a lawsuit over Wisconsin’s voter rolls. The state Elections Commission sent letters to about 232,000 voters in October asking them to update their registrations.

The conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty sued on behalf of three men who argued state law required the commission to take them off the voter rolls if they hadn’t acted within 30 days. An Ozaukee County judge agreed, but an appeals court reversed that ruling.

Many voters have since updated their registrations, but the decision could still impact 150,000. Voting rights activists contend it may be difficult for others to do so, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s not clear whether the court will rule before the November presidential election, in which Wisconsin will be critical.