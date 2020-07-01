Tuesday COVID-19 numbers: 4.7% positive and 601 new cases

The state’s percentage of positive COVID-19 cases dropped on Tuesday. The Department of Health Services reported 12,180 new test results, of which 601 – or 4.7 percent – positive. That was also the largest single day total of new cases.

Updated #COVID19_WI numbers, with Barron County reporting its first death. Testing capacity of 18,434 is a new record high. If you have any symptoms or you have been exposed, you can get a test. Call your provider or find a community testing site: https://t.co/PnFZSsB1EE pic.twitter.com/bEYFzR4rO9 — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) June 30, 2020

It follows 5.3 percent on Monday and 7.1 percent positive Sunday. However, the seven day rolling average of new cases, which is another measure reported by DHS, continues to rise. The average number of cases going from 266 to 475 over the past two weeks.

DHS also reported 7 deaths, for a total of 784 lives lost since the start of the pandemic. There were also 39 new hospitalizations. There have been more than 22,500 confirmed cases, and 79% of those have recovered.