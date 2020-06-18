Wisconsin Radio Network

UW-Madison and UW-Milwaukee release fall plans

The University of Wisconsin-Madison and UW-Milwaukee will bring students and employees back for the fall 2020 semester.

The UW System’s two largest campuses will require everyone to wear masks indoors, and outdoors when social distancing isn’t possible.

They will also open up dorm housing to thousands of students, provide testing through the universities and implement enhanced cleaning protocols.

Both universities anticipate the cost of putting in place all the coronavirus-related changes will be significant, but were unable to provide an estimate at this point.