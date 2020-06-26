WIAA adds girls individual state wrestling tournament

The WIAA’s Board of Control unanimously approved the addition of a girls individual state tournament beginning with the 2021-22 season. It marks the first addition of a girls sport since 2001 when girls hockey was added.

WIAA bylaws call for 5% of the membership to offer a sport before the organization recognizes it and 10% of the membership to have a sport in order for there to be a state championship. While girls wrestling doesn’t meet either of those percentages, there is a growing support around the state.

Wisconsin is certainly not alone in their support of girls wrestling. Sixteen other states offer girls wrestling state championships and 35 other states offer girls wrestling as a sport.

Several details still need to be figured out, including the weight class structure. But girls individual state wrestling champions will be crowned for the first time in 2022.

While individual champions will be crowned, there won’t be a team state tournament for the sport until the number of teams increases.