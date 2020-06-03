Wisconsin National Guard contingent returns from Afghanistan

The latest contingent of Wisconsin National Guard soldiers is back home. About 40 members of the 128th Infantry, Red Arrow brigade, landed in Fort Hood, Texas Tuesday.
More Red Arrow Wisconsin Guard Soldiers return from Afghanistanhttps://t.co/MRKVsxZgQF#RedArrowStrong #WisconsinNationalGuard pic.twitter.com/w46MUz4eVg
— WisconsinGuard (@WI_Guard) June 2, 2020
They’ll stay in Texas for a few weeks, and should be in Wisconsin by the end of the month. Commanders say there are still about 200 Wisconsin citizen-soldiers in Afghanistan providing security for coalition forces.