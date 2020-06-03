‘Wisconsin Unemployment Support Group’ Facebook group asks leaders for help

The “Wisconsin Unemployment Support Group” on Facebook is asking state political leaders for help in securing benefits, during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A letter sent to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos requests a special legislative session to be called to deal with the backlog.

Group administrator Chenon Times-Rainwater of West Bernd said she is still waiting, 14 weeks after filing her first application for the benefits. Times-Rainwater of West Bend says Vos was selected because he is in the best position to take the action needed. Additional letters have been sent to Governor Tony Evers and other state officials.