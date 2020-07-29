Bad seeds: DATCP issues warning about unsolicited packets

Unsolicited seed packages have been arriving in mailboxes across the country, including Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer protection says they should not be planted, or even opened.

DATCP Spokeswoman Grace Atherton said the source of the seeds is unknown, but are likely from China. “We don’t have definitive evidence that they are all from China but that’s what appears to be happening so far.”

Have you received a package of unsolicited seeds in the mail? Report them to @widatcp using our online form: https://t.co/PpWJ7fFL0f Do not plant or throw away the seeds, and save the packaging if possible. #Wisconsinagriculture #Seeds #PlantHealth pic.twitter.com/gittj7u1Vy — Wisconsin DATCP (@widatcp) July 28, 2020

Those seeds could introduce invasive species to areas where they’re planted, and that could damage existing crops or livestock. Atherton said planting any unknown seeds from an unknown source could have devastating effects.

If you have received a package of seeds, keep it sealed or seal it back up, don’t plant them, and contact DATCP for proper disposal.