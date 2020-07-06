Bucks close practice facility

The Milwaukee Bucks shut down their practice facility on Sunday after receiving the results from coronavirus testing on Friday. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the team still plans to depart for training camp in Orlando on Thursday, but it isn’t expected to hold any more workouts before that time.

The Bucks haven’t released any details in terms of the closure or who among the team that might have tested positive for the virus. Head coach Mike Budenholzer said last week that such information wouldn’t be made available to the media.

The Bucks still have more than three weeks before they resume their season against the Boston Celtics on July 31st, giving any members of the organization that may have tested positive, time to recover.

The Bucks had planned to have media availability on Monday, but that has since been canceled.