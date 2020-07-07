COVID-19 Tuesday update: state doubles infections since Memorial Day

COVID-19 infections in Wisconsin have doubled in just over a month. It took five months since the first case was reported here in February to reach 16,500 confirmed cases.

Since Memorial Day, the state has added 16,992 additional cases, including 495 on Tuesday.

Nine new #COVID19_WI deaths to report today, with Rusk County seeing its first life lost to this virus. Tune in right now to a live briefing about the status of #COVID19 in our state and our response: https://t.co/2jZjXNOoP8 pic.twitter.com/rbE3BKBlHM — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) July 7, 2020

The Department of Health Services reported 3.9 percent of more than 12,000 new tests came back positive, but the seven-day average rate of positive tests has risen over the last several weeks.

Nine new deaths bring the total number of lives lost to 805. DHS also reported 37 new hospitalizations.