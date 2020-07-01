Thompson seeks input as UW System Interim President

Former Governor Tommy Thompson officially became interim head of the UW System on Wednesday. One of his first actions was to launch an online “listening post” for people to send him feedback.

“We are going to need your help,” Thompson says in a video announcing the site, which dubs him the UW System’s “Listener-in-Chief.”

Thompson plans to respond to the input in ongoing video responses called “Two Minutes with Tommy” that will post on social media and on the system’s website.

Thompson has tapped former Assembly Speaker Tom Loftus, a Democrat, and former secretary of the state Department of Administration Scott Neitzel, a Republican, to lead his transition into the job.

He’ll hold the post for at least a year, at which point the System will re-start its attempts to hire a permanent successor to former president Ray Cross. He’ll stay on in an advisory role for the next three months.