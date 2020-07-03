Thursday COVID-19 numbers: 4.2% positive cases out of more than 12,000 tests

Wisconsin’s rate of positive COVID-19 cases dropped to just over four percent Thursday.

The state Department of Health Services reported that 539 of the 12,339 tests processed over the previous 24 hours were positive. That 4.2 percent was the lowest rate of positive tests since June 25.

We’re seeing an increase in those who test positive for #COVID19 reporting they’ve met people outside their households in the past 2 weeks. Staying home is the best way to prevent getting/spreading infection. Can’t stay home? Take steps to avoid illness: https://t.co/azIna3TqRR pic.twitter.com/ejL1b7VWgg — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) July 2, 2020

As the effort to test as many people as possible continues, the rolling seven day average of confirmed new cases has continued to increase. Wisconsin has seen a recent surge in cases with half of all positive cases coming within the past five weeks, according to DHS. Seven deaths from COVID-19 brought Wisconsin’s total death toll to 793.

Wisconsin residents are being urged by DHS to spend the Fourth of July weekend at home.

The Department of Health Services urges residents to also follow best public health practices, social distancing and wearing face masks when that’s not possible.

Wisconsin has seen a recent surge in COVID-19 cases – with nearly nearly twenty percent of all positive cases coming within the past two weeks.

According to DHS this is driven in part by an increase in infections among younger people, and contact tracing by some local health departments has revealed that many of these cases can traced back to bars.