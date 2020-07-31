Thursday COVID-19 numbers back up above 1000 cases

For the first time in nearly a week Wisconsin reported over 1,000 cases in a single day Thursday.

There were 1,059 positives among 17,270 tests processed in the prior 24 hours, according to the Department of Health Services. That’s a positive result rate of just over six percent, and comes as Governor Tony Evers issued a public health emergency and statewide mask mandate in an effort to stem the spread of the virus, which continues to kill.

Another day where we are reporting an increase of more than 1,000 confirmed #COVID19_WI cases. Please take precautions to protect yourself, your family, and your community. Watch your distance, wear a mask, and wash your hands. More tips to #SlowTheSpread: https://t.co/azIna3TqRR pic.twitter.com/GJFnPl8lHw — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) July 30, 2020

DHS reported eight new deaths, for a total of 919 lives lost since the start of the pandemic here. Fifty-one new hospitalizations bring that number to 295, with 101 patients in intensive care.

DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said that for most of the state, community spread is happening, and it’s up to everyone to stay home and socially distance when they can’t.

“If you are infected it’s very possible you are contagious before experiencing symptoms so if you interact with people in your community you could contribute to the spread.”