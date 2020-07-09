UWGB adds familiar assistants

Former Badger Freddie Owens is expected to be added to the coaching staff of the Green Bay Phoenix under new head coach Will Ryan.

Owens will be joined by De Pere native and Hillsdale (Mich.) College assistant coach Brandon Pritzl and Northern State University associate head coach Jared Swanson.

The moves were first reported by Scott Venci of the Green Bay Press Gazette.

Owens is a Milwaukee native who played at Washington High School. He was an assistant at Loyola University Maryland last season and had previous assistant coaching stints at Holy Cross, Utah Valley, Oregon State and Montana. He played guard at Wisconsin form 2000 to 2004 under Will Ryan’s father Bo Ryan.

Pritzl scored 1,337 points at De Pere and was the Fox River Classic Conference player of the year as a senior in 2010. He was a three-year starter at shooting guard at Hillsdale and went on to serve as an assistant at that school under John Tharp.

Swanson spent last season at NSU with previous stints at NDSU and Ohio. He started his coaching career as a grad assistant at Boise State.