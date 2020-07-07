WalletHub study: Wisconsin has 2nd fewest Coronavirus restrictions

Wisconsin has some of the loosest COVID-19 restrictions in the nation. That’s according to findings from the personal-finance website WalletHub.

“Right now, Wisconsin has the second fewest COVID-19 restrictions. It’s second only to South Dakota, which is one of the state’s that never closed.” said WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez.

Some states have paused their reopening processes temporarily due to spikes in COVID-19. How do #coronavirus restrictions in your state compare to those in the rest of the U.S.? Find out here: https://t.co/nSahliAfZh #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/FPjt0m9EPr — WalletHub (@wallethub) July 7, 2020

“It’s an ongoing study. We first released the week of May 5, which was obviously two months ago. That’s when Wisconsin ranked 34th.”

Less than two weeks later, the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Governor Tony Evers’ “Safer-At-Home” orders as unconstitutional. “Within those two weeks, it dropped all the way down to number two, which is where it still is. So that truly make all the difference. We haven’t seen a state drop that many spots since,” Gonzalez said.