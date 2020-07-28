Wisconsin added to Chicago’s mandatory travel quarantine order

Wisconsinites will be requited to quarantine, if they travel to Chicago for the foreseeable future.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday that Wisconsin will be added to the city’s quarantine list “later this week,” noting concerns about the spread of COVID-19 in other states.

HAPPENING NOW… Another four states were added Tuesday to Chicago’s mandatory travel quarantine order. https://t.co/1GBDBG1d10 — WBBM Newsradio (@WBBMNewsradio) July 28, 2020

That announcement was confirmed on Tuesday. Beginning Friday, July 31, anyone traveling to Chicago from Wisconsin, Missouri, North Dakota, and Nebraska will have to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The city said it will update the list of affected states every Tuesday – adding or removing states depending on the latest data, and will go in effect the following Friday.

Lighfoot said Chicago is doing well in terms of keeping the number of new COVID-19 cases relatively low, because the city has been “extremely prudent.”