Wisconsin starts annual shared revenue payments to local governments

State officials are distributing their first major payment of the year to local municipalities and school districts.

That’s just under 1 point 4 billion dollars in shared revenue to the community. State Revenue Secretary Peter Barca says these funds help ensure that local property taxes can stay low.

“The Governor, Governor Evers has really championed the idea of trying to take more off the property tax reliance, knowing that many people just strictly can’t afford it.”

Barca says these funds help offset state and local property taxes, and make up the lion’s share of a lot of state spending.

“School aids are by far the biggest expenditure of all the local relief. It’s six billion dollars that goes back every year.”

State revenue sharing began in 1911 with the enactment of the state income tax.