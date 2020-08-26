Alleged Kenosha shooter is Illinois teen

An Illinois teenager has been arrested for the overnight murders of two people in Kenosha.

Antioch, Illinois police on Wednesday announced the arrest of 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, a resident of the village located about 20 miles southwest of Kenosha, on a first-degree intentional homicide charge issued by Kenosha County.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Rittenhouse thought of himself as a militia member trying to protect life and property, according to videos, interviews and social media posts.

Rittenhouse, who shot three people during Tuesday night protests, killing two, is scheduled for an extradition hearing on Friday.