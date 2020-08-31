Brewers fall to Pirates as offense disappears

The Milwaukee Brewers inconsistent offensive play took a step back again on Sunday in a 5-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates at Miller Park.

The Brewers (15-18) managed just six hits and a run, despite having a number of opportunities to cash in offensively. The stranded 13 base runners in the loss.

Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff served up home runs to Josh Bell and Gregory Polanco, accounting for three of the Pirates five runs. The Brewers ace fell to 2-3 with a 3.67 ERA in eight starts. The opposition is hitting just .236 against him, but Woodruff hasn’t had a lot of run support to speak of.

Woodruff had other things on his mind too, namely his wife Jonie set to deliver the couples baby on Tuesday morning. Woodruff left Milwaukee after Sunday’s game, to Mississippi to be with his wife. If all goes well, he’ll be back with the Brewers for his next start.

The Brewers scored their only run in the third inning on a single by Keston Hiura.

The Brewers and Pirates wrap up the four-game series at Miller Park tonight. Trevor Williams (1-5, 5.34) goes for the Pirates. The Brewers haven’t announced a starter for the game but will likely need to make a roster move before the game.