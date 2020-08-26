Bucks Antetokounmpo named NBA Defensive Player of the Year

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year on Tuesday. The honor is based on games played through March 11.

Antetokounmpo became the first Bucks player to win the award since Sidney Moncrief in 1983 and 1984. He’s also just the fifth NBA player to be named both most valuable player and defensive player of the year in his career. The others are Michael Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon, David Robinson and Kevin Garnett.

Antetokounmpo earned 75 out of 100 first-place votes from the media panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis finished second, edging out last year’s winner, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert.

Bucks big man Brook Lopez earned four third-place votes.

Antetokounmpo has a good chance to add to his trophy case when the NBA announces its MVP later in the playoffs.