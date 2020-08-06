Evers Evers releases $32 million in CARES Act funds to UW System for COVID-19 response

Governor Tony Evers has allocated millions of dollars, for the University of Wisconsin System to deal with the coronavirus on its campuses this fall.

The money – $32 million to support coronavirus testing throughout the UW System and UW- Madison – comes from Wisconsin’s share of federal CARES Act funds.

The #UWSystem will employ a robust COVID-19 testing regimen during the fall 2020 semester, including the testing of up to 34K students who show COVID-19 symptoms and an additional 317K tests for students living in residence halls, given every 2 weeks. https://t.co/hbB0jskSXZ — UW System (@UWSystem) August 6, 2020

About 424 million will help campuses test students living in residence halls, symptomatic students and students who have come into contact with symptomatic students.

The money will also help pay for personal protective equipment, with roughly $8.3 million to be used for equipment and testing on the Madison campus.