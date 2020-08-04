Former Packer, Robbins died at 62 from COVID-19

Former Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Tootie Robbins passed away from COVID-19 complications on Sunday. He was 62-years-old.

Robbins spent two seasons as the right tackle for the Packers under coach Mike Holmgren. He was one of general manager Ron Wolf’s first free agent signings when he first took over in Green Bay.

Robbins started 15 games in 1992 and 11 in 1993 before a torn triceps put an end to his career. He played in 159 games with 147 starts in 12 seasons in the NFL.

Clark puzzled at lack of respect

Kenny Clark made the Pro Bowl after last season, registering six sacks and 62 tackles. He tied for sixth among the NFL’s interior linemen in sacks and was fourth in tackles. Entering the final year of his contract, the Packers nose tackle is likely in for a big payday.

But Clark wasn’t happy when the NFL Network released its top 100 players and he wasn’t on it. It’s a vote of players in the league and it’s clear that they don’t think enough of Clark.

“Sometimes it just messes with my mind,” Clark said, “because I don’t know what (more) I can do to show. I don’t know. I don’t know. It’s clearly, I don’t know if they don’t respect me as much or because I’m inside, they don’t see (me). They don’t know the game, they aren’t watching the film. They don’t see me on tape as much. I’m not making as much splash plays. I don’t know what it is.”

Clark didn’t want to get into a discussion with reporters about his contract situation, saying he just wants to focus on how he plays.

Packers waive two

The Packers are back down to three quarterbacks on their roster, waiving undrafted free agent Jalen Morton. They also waived fullback/tight end Elijah Wellman.

COVID list grows

The number of players on the Packers COVID-19 reserve list has grown to four. The latest addition is long snapper Hunter Bradley.