Local elected officials raise concerns about UW’s reopening plans

Some Madison-area elected officials have raised eleventh hour concerns, with the University of Wisconsin’s reopening plan.

Move-in to campus dorms begins Tuesday. The State Journal reports that a letter sent Monday to Chancellor Rebecca Blank and Public Health Madison and Dane County Director Janel Heinrich raises concerns of an “inevitable outbreak” among students, and requests that nearly all classes move online, that most residence halls remain empty, and for public disclosure of what metrics would lead the university to cancel in-person instruction.

Signing the letter; more than a third of the 37 Dane County supervisors, nearly half of the 20 member Madison Common Council, and three of the Madison School Board’s seven members