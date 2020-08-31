Weekend sees Wisconsin surpass 75,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases

The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in Wisconsin increased from Friday through Sunday.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Sunday that 537 – or 10.5% – of 5,099 COVID-19 tests were returned as positive on Sunday.

That follows 819 confirmed cases and a positive test rate of 9.4% percent on Saturday, and 843 cases with a 9.1% positive test rate on Friday.

Nine additional deaths reported over the weekend brought that total to 1,122. Also Sunday, the state passed 75,000 confirmed cases. The number of currently hospitalized patients on Sunday was to 268, with 90 in intensive care.