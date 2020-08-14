Wisconsin COVID-19 cases top 1,000 on Friday

COVID-19 numbers in Wisconsin trended upward again on Friday. The rate of positive coronavirus tests was 9.8%, and the Department of Health Services reported 1,021 new cases.

It’s the seventh time DHS has reported 1,000 or more new cases in a single day, and follow’s Thursday’s 943 cases and 7.6% positive test rate.

Today’s #COVID19_WI update has positive cases added since yesterday topping 1,000. If you’re looking ahead to the #weekend, check our activity level by region & county page to get information you need to make smart decisions about where to go & what to do: https://t.co/qZw0nSnWe6 pic.twitter.com/EG00DMPah7 — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) August 14, 2020

The seven-day average is 780 new cases per day, still lower than 833 a week ago. DHS also reported 7 additional deaths, bringing the total to 1,025.

Also Friday, 45 new hospitalizations brought the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients to 354, with 109 in intensive care.