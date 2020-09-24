Evers urges Wisconsin to take pandemic seriously

As cases of COVID-19 continue to increase exponentially in Wisconsin, Governor Tony Evers is urging everyone to take the pandemic seriously.

“Overcoming COVID-19 is on every community, every age group and every Wisconsinite,” Evers said Thursday. “It’s on all of us together.”

Evers’ plea comes as the state again reported more than 2,000 positive cases on Thursday, and 76 more hospitalizations.

“Please be extra cautious in the days and weeks ahead. While we continue to urge people to wear a mask, remember that it is not a substitute for physical distancing. Continue to maintain six feet of distance from those outside your immediate household. And skip heading out to the bars or to parties.”

The governor says public health measures like masking, social distancing and good hand hygiene have worked previously to slow the spread of COVID-19, and can again if everyone does their part.