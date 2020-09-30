Evers wants Trump to require masks at weekend rallies

As the President prepares to hold mass rallies in Wisconsin this weekend, Governor Tony Evers is critical of his coronavirus response.

Donald Trump plans rallies Saturday at airports in Green Bay and La Crosse, as Wisconsin experiences an alarming surge in new COVID-19 cases. Evers was asked Tuesday what the president ought to do.

“Number one, he could not come. The second thing that could be done, is for him to insist that if people are there, they wear a mask. He could wear one too. Those are the two things he could do to make sure that it doesn’t become a super spreader.”

Trump’s airport rallies around the nation have been marked by little social distancing or mask-wearing.

Evers was also critical of what he called Trump’s “somewhat inconsistent” leadership on the pandemic.

“That sends a message that what we’re trying to accomplish is baloney.” the governor said. “It makes it just damn hard.”